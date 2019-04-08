Gylt - The Hidden Gem In Bengaluru

Gylt is an enchanting space curated for the best experience when it comes to Asian and French cuisine with arsty, signature cocktails. It opens it's doors to the guests on 27th April. Nestled next to Byg Brewski, Gylt is all set to sweep one off one's feet on Fridays and Saturdays. It is set up across two floors. This newbie is a hidden gem in North Bengaluru. Charcoal Dimsums are my favourite. I would recommend the prawns as well. With a variety of options in Sushi, Tarts and unique cocktails, Gylt has taken dining experience a notch higher. Amethyst Gin and Tonic is a must try. For those who are fond of whiskey-based cocktails, there's Golden Crown with edible gold dust, Whiskey Sour with hibiscus flavour, Spectra with Truffle oil added to suit one's taste. Fancy much? Exotic dessert cocktails are offered at Gylt. The staff goes the extra mile to ensure the guests have a great time.