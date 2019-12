Yogisthaan is major goals when it comes to conscious living. They have in-house yoga classes, small rooms to stay for a short while and, of course, a vegan cafe. Everything on the menu is designed for clean eating and they also have vegan versions of a lot of Indian dishes. Our pick is definitely the Sabudana Khichdi, which comes with a lip-smacking chutney. Plus, their quinoa burger is great for snacking! If that isn’t enough, they have a resident dogie, Doctor, who you can hang out with.