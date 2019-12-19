Whitefield Folks, There's A New Pub To Party Your Night Away With Potent Cocktails And Fire Playlists

Whitefield folks, you know you've got a good nightlife scene. Adding to that list is the swanky and spacious Gypsy Turtle. The new bar in your hood is perfect when you want to let your hair down and party in the weekend with your squad, or when you need a space to chill with your colleagues. There are community tables, cosy corners for those date nights, booth-style seating, and an al fresco scene. A dance floor bang in the centre should let you shake your leg to some sick tunes (think contemporary meets retro meets dance). Of course, to add fun to your party, there's a host of signature cocktails such as Popcorn Daisy, Blue Pea Tea, and a rather interesting Bournvita Alexandar.

