Our Favourite Lebanese Joint Has Opened Shop On CMH Road In Indiranagar!

Our favourite Lebanese joint Habibi Falafel has opened shop on CMH Road in Indiranagar. That’s right, you don’t have to travel all the way to Koramangala to indulge in your falafel and hummus cravings any more. Just get on the metro and head to the CMH Road metro station, since this branch is just walking distance from the station. Calling all vegetarians, check them out for some delicious traditional falafel rolls, crispy baked pita chips and even baklava. Head here soon because hummus where the heart is!