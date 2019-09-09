Hit Up This Bar Near Agara Lake And Party The Night Away With Potent Cocktails

Bang opposite Agara Lake, head to Hammered in HSR Layout with your squad once you are done with work, or if you are looking for a chill place to, well hang out and have fun. A big space, with bright and colourful decor and very Insta-worthy vibes going around. We love that there's a pool table in the middle , and that the staircase leading to the top floor, is something straight out of a movie set. Resident DJs spin both contemporary and retro tracks all through the week, so rest assured, good music will be there always. Oh, and there's Bollywood nights too.

Wondering what to order? Go order the Goan Prawn Cocktail, Andhra Chilli Chicken, Tandoori Murgh Tikka, and Honey Chilli Chicken. They have pasta, pizza, burger, and sandwiches too if you are looking for something more substantial. On the drinks menu, cocktails are what you need to order and we recommend the Mistress Of Spices (white rum) and Gold Dust (dark rum) from the signature cocktail menu. Oh, and if you like beer cocktails, then the Mexican Rhino is something to sip on.