Majestic Ruins, Coracle Rides And Cycling Tours At Hampi

Hampi is not the best place if you want luxury travel. It is beautiful in its barren-ness. For miles you may not see anything other than huge rocks and ruins. But if you are fond of history or architecture, this would be a trip worth doing.

The main bazaar area stands witness to long bygone eras when spice and gold would all be sold to locals. The temple on one side, and the Monolithic bull {a huge two story bull structure, signifying Nandi – Shiva’s vahana – stands at the end of the bazaar} on the other, and there is pure history in between.

Treks are recommended — if you want to see old temples or more bazaars, old palaces and mandapas {ceremony halls}. We took a 3-hour long cycling tour as well {INR 350 per head}, which involved riding around the ruins and ended with a scrumptious lunch typical of Karnataka in front of the queen’s bath-house.