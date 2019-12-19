This Zero Waste Brand Makes Upcycled Home Linen That Would Add Colour To Your Space

Hamsini is a Bangalore based zero-waste brand that creates upcycled home linen. We are talking about cushion covers, bedspreads and table runners. Started by Hamsini in 2014, the brand has now evolved to be a sustainable and zero-waste label that makes patchwork bedspreads. If you have old sarees or fabrics at home, they'll turn it into beautiful pieces of home linen. Think colorful bedspreads made out silk, chanderi and handloom cotton with applique and patchwork techniques.

Shop cute cushions with gota phool (flowers made out of gota) on checkered Kora Silk in blue, purple, pink and green. Give your space a tropical feel with hand-embroidered leaf accented cushions. You can also opt for table runners using old sarees and extra materials for your dining table. Apart from home linens, she also makes potli bags and gift bags (great for the festive season). Find patchwork and vintage saree throws, elephant plushies, and table mats as well with Hamsini. The prices here start at INR 150 and goes upto INR 2,800 depending on what you pick and the sizes. You can place your order via their Instagram and Facebook page or you can also visit their workshop in JP Nagar.