Made By Artists With Love, This Store Is Every Handloom Lover's Dream Come True

Located in Basavanagudi, Basava by Kris is a part of a beautiful heritage home and sells a range of handcrafted products that will make you buy it even if you don't need it. As you walk through the store, it feels like walking through a traditional Chettinad household with wooden carved doors and Tanjore paintings around.

The range of handloom sarees curated and sold at Basava has this writer's heart. If you are a sucker for handloom sarees and dresses like your's truly, then walking through this store would make you feel like a kid in a candy store. It is difficult to decide which one to pick up, and which one to let go. Born out of the passion for Indian handlooms and supporting home-grown slow fashion brands, Basva by Kris is a perfect amalgamation of handlooms and western styles, all made by local artists.

Apart from this they also sell handmade papers, paper boxes, soaps, beauty products, and candles. Also find a wide collection of terracotta, bronze and silver jewellery. A few timeless paintings of Ravi Verma is also on display at the store. The cute little handmade dolls and eccentric leather bags are the writer's second favorite after the range of sarees and corset blouses.