AskALocal: Author Andaleeb Wajid On Her Favourite Hangout Spots In Koramangala

Right from the time I was studying in Jyoti Nivas College, I’ve always been a huge Koramangala fan. In fact even before I joined college, it’s been one of my favourite localities in Bangalore. I don’t know why. So I was most thrilled when we moved here in 2008. Of course, the landscape of the locality I knew a decade ago as a college student had changed hugely. The tiny Sukh Sagar diagonally opposite college where we would sometimes go and eat Gobi Manchurian and watch pet rabbits frolicking around had gone. In fact, that very stretch of road along JNC is unrecognisable to me now. There were newer landmarks though. And these I adopted with the excitement of a resident who knows that good things are in store.