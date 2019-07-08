Hanoi - Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

Hanoi serves amazing and authentic Vietnamese Cuisine. Beautiful Interiors with a Vietnamese touch. They serve both buffet and Ala - Carte. -Loved their Vietnamese Drip Filter Coffee: Coffee served with Condensed Milk. One amazing combo. -Sup Tom Bi Do: Pumpkin and Cream soup. This was very creamy and tasty -Nem Cuon: Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls. Paper rolls were thin and transparent and tasted good. -Pho: This is an authentic and staple food of Vietnam. Must try. It is available in both veg and non-veg options. -Vietnamese Crispy Noodles: Crispy Noodles served with sauce choice of veg and non-veg. -Caramel Custard: Must try. The flavour was perfectly balanced with the sweetness of sugar and bitterness of caramel. Overall amazing place to try out some authentic Vietnamese Cuisine.