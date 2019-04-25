Happiness Is Good Food

The Rogue Elephant a cafe in Basavanagudi. It's such a cool and calm place surrounded by greenery and good ambience like the feel of being at home. They serve some excellent pasta, salads and desserts, this place is always crowded. They have hardly 10 tables with an antique touch to it, it's a bit expensive but Good place to spend with friends and family.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Nearest Metro Station: South End Circle
Fast service.
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids
