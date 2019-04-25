Happiness Is Good Food

Cafes

The Rogue Elephant

Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

93, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Rogue Elephant a cafe in Basavanagudi. It's such a cool and calm place surrounded by greenery and good ambience like the feel of being at home. They serve some excellent pasta, salads and desserts, this place is always crowded. They have hardly 10 tables with an antique touch to it, it's a bit expensive but Good place to spend with friends and family.

What Could Be Better?

Fast service.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

