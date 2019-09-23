Happy Belly Bakes Now In St Marks Road!

Happy Belly Bakes is a Newly Opened Outlet of theirs in St Marks Road. it's a very beautiful looking cafe. The Ambience here is just amazing and the interiors are just spot on well done which connects you to the vibe of the place. I love the colours used here as these are very subtle and calm colours. love the seatings, I feel they are comfortable. I like the way how there are small plants kept at each table here which is environmentally friendly. Aesthetic is amazing as they have baking equipment's stuck on the wall which is nicely cemented. Service was good and it was quick as well, just spot-on work you guys. Staff Behaviour was totally friendly and welcoming towards the customers and they certainly made me feel like it's home. Food was quite good here and well presented. We tried the Quinoa Nourish Bowl which is only good if you have it with their Tahini at least for me and its also a super healthy dish so do try it. Then we tried the Schezwan Chicken Sandwich which tasted very good and warm. I loved their Chocolate Silk Cake as it was thick and filled with chocolate which made it so filling. To drink we got ourselves some Ferrero Rocher Hot Chocolate and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate both of which was good. However, the Ferrero Rocher Hot Chocolate was out of this world hot and chocolate and nice. Even tried their Mint Chocolate Shake which tasted so amazing that I wanted to drink it more but unfortunately, I was almost full and had space just right enough to try their cold brew and they tasted good for me as I love coffee so much so I just had to try it.