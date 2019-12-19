NewPlaceAlert: Happy Belly Bakes Has A New Cafe In Town And We Know Where

Happy Belly Bakes' (HBB) new outlet is a cute cafe that's perfect for a cup of coffee, hot chocolate, and small bites. The cafe is located in Devatha Plaza on Residency Road, just opposite Bishop Cotton Boys' School. The cafe serves up all the signature bites that you would find at other Happy Belly Bakes outlets, so expect Namma Chocolate, Almond Quinoa Fudge Cake (we love this), quiche, Apple Crumble, Triple Ganache, and Ferrero Rocher Crunch. That's along with smoothie bowls. The space is very cute, offers ample seating, and features HBB's design quirk -- walls with mugs and tiles. We know we are heading here from time to time for their Hot Chocolate (they've Ferrero Rocher Hot Chocolate, guys!) and coffee. We hear they will be introducing bowls, wraps, and sandwiches too.

Watch this space for more.

