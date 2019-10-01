Desserts, Hot chocolate & Healthy bowls, This Newbie Has Covered It All!

So let me start by saying that this cafe opposite Bishops cotton is really cute and done up well, with some quirky quotes on the walls and cute little tables and chairs where you would love to spend your weekend. This outlet is the most recent Happy Belly Bakes- my fav for Hot chocolate. They not only have Hot chocolate on their menu they even sell the premix in a pretty little jar so that you can make this cup of warm huggable deliciousness at home. I have tried it and it’s turned out to be creamy and chocolatey. With a chef passionate about baking, running this place you can be sure that all their baked goodies are en pointe. When it comes to the food and drinks - if you are going here you should definitely not miss their signature Hot Chocolate, which is not too sweet but gives you this warm cuddly feeling. It’s definitely the best hot chocolate I have had so far. They even have Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate and Ferraro Rocher, but I would suggest going for the signature one! They even have some really nice healthy bowls which you should try- The Quinoa bowl is nice if you want to offset an indulgent dessert. The quinoa bowl has veggies, tahini sauce, and some pomegranate. The Mexican bowl is nice as well with some thick beans gravy, jalapeños, corn, sour cream and some tastefully done white rice on tomatoes and spices. Since these guys bake so well you may want to try their cheesy mushroom quiches as well, small in size but really tasty. They have wraps as well - Paneer wrap and Afghani Chicken wrap as well. Coming to the best part which will definitely make your day whoever you are - their desserts, if you are a cheesecake fan you should not miss their Baked Toffee Cheesecake with a cream cheese body and toffee caramel sauce on top this was my favourite- the cream cheese is just so melted in the mouth. They even make their cream cheese in the house. The Ferrero rocher crunch cake is a delight for all the Ferrero Rocher fans. If you want to try chocolate truffles grab a Namma chocolate on a stick. Also for all those of you on a Keto diet-they have some yum Keto brownies. When you have a chef running an outlet, taste and quality are never compromised and that’s what Happy Belly Bakes really worth it- their Hot chocolate, Quinoa bowls and Toffee Cheesecake is my pick but I am sure whatever you try it will definitely bowl you over!!