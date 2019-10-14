Drop By This Casual Dining Restaurant For Their Yum Starters & Desserts

I must admit more than the food I love the ambience of The Globe Grub. Very well maintained, awesomely designed & most spacious restaurants (in BTM for sure). Now about the food, all the starters are awesome, especially prawn & fish. In the main course, you will definitely get more choices but if you ask me I will stick to starters. You will get a variety of desserts (all most 15 types). Don't forget the panipuri, chat, momos, pancake. Oh yes, you will get Ice cream. So, visit this place soon.