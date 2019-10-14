Drop By This Casual Dining Restaurant For Their Yum Starters & Desserts

Casual Dining

The Globe Grub

BTM layout, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

CK Emerald, Opp. Yes Bank, 2nd Stage, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I must admit more than the food I love the ambience of The Globe Grub. Very well maintained, awesomely designed & most spacious restaurants (in BTM for sure). Now about the food, all the starters are awesome, especially prawn & fish. In the main course, you will definitely get more choices but if you ask me I will stick to starters. You will get a variety of desserts (all most 15 types). Don't forget the panipuri, chat, momos, pancake. Oh yes, you will get Ice cream. So, visit this place soon.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

