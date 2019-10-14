I must admit more than the food I love the ambience of The Globe Grub. Very well maintained, awesomely designed & most spacious restaurants (in BTM for sure). Now about the food, all the starters are awesome, especially prawn & fish. In the main course, you will definitely get more choices but if you ask me I will stick to starters. You will get a variety of desserts (all most 15 types). Don't forget the panipuri, chat, momos, pancake. Oh yes, you will get Ice cream. So, visit this place soon.
Drop By This Casual Dining Restaurant For Their Yum Starters & Desserts
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
