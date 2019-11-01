Make those drinks more worth their while as happy hours reign supreme at our pick of watering holes across Bangalore. Bring on the after-work (or during) drinks and cocktails at half-price, we say.
Drinking Deals In Town To Make You Really Happy
Chili’s
Known for their cocktails (try any of their Margaritas or Mojitos), this place is great to kick back after a day at work. And making it better is their buy-one-get-one-free offer on IMFL and 2+1 on international cocktails. Running from 4pm to 8pm on weekdays, they extend this all night on Fridays. Plus, retro music to set the mood.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Windmills
If you’re trekking across to this beer haven in Whitefield, then you might as well stick around all day on Monday as the entire day is a ‘happy’ one. Tuesday through Friday, you’ll get INR 100 off a pint of fresh brews and INR 50 off a half pint from 11:30 am until 7pm. There are offers on selected cocktails as well. Don’t blame us if you don’t manage to get back to work!
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Shiro
Wind down Asia style with Sunsets at Shiro and their quirky cocktails (remember the never ending Long Island Iced Tea and the Pickled Think). Between 4pm and 7pm, Monday to Saturday, you can sit back and enjoy a drink and the repeat comes compliments of the house. The Happy Hours menu even has a few foreign liquors on the list.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
13th Floor
Ideal to watch the sun go down, this one is a bit of a brooders’ corner and fits the bill for a quiet evening. Lasting only from 4pm to 7pm, they knock off 30 per cent off your bill on selected drinks, as well as special food menu with discounted prices. So be sure to ask exactly what the day’s deal is rather than not be very happy at 7pm. The view however, is free anytime.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Fava
The easy dining Mediterranean restaurant has a special drinks menu from 5pm-8pm. Applicable all week, the Happy Hours will entitle you to 1+1 on drinks from the special menu, 25 percent off on premium liquor and 20 percent off on bar and snacks menu.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Hard Rock Cafe
Great to unwind with some good music, HRC's Happy Hours are applicable from Monday to Friday 4-8pm. On their Happy Hour menu, drinks start at INR 100 and go up to INR 300 (for fancy imported alcohol, wine, and LIITs), along with a selection of starters at a discounted price as well. With a deal like that, who wouldn't be happy?
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Arbor Brewing Company
Turn your frown upside down on Mondays at Arbor (they know when to bring out the deals!) any time because you get a 500ml brew for the price of a 330ml.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
