Drinking Deals In Town To Make You Really Happy

Ideal to watch the sun go down, this one is a bit of a brooders’ corner and fits the bill for a quiet evening. Lasting only from 4pm to 7pm, they knock off 30 per cent off your bill on selected drinks, as well as special food menu with discounted prices. So be sure to ask exactly what the day’s deal is rather than not be very happy at 7pm. The view however, is free anytime.



