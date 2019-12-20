‘Hey.. What’s Your Scene? Let’s Go Grab A Drink!’ This is a conversation that so many of us have on a daily basis! What better than to drown our work woes over a pint or a drink? One of Bangalore’s newer pubs, Brooks 37, is here to save your life (and your pocket!). They’re having Happy Hours everyday of this month till 6th December! What are you waiting for, Bangalore? Head over to Brooks 37 Kitchen and Bar in Brookefields, Whitefield, Bangalore and make everyday a happy day!
Head Over to Brooks 37 Kitchen and Bar Today and Avail Their Happy Hours Everyday!
What Makes It Awesome?
Apart from the exciting offer of Happy Hours, Brooks 37 Kitchen and Bar is an ode to the old Bangalore pubs that gives the age old experience of drinking in a pub with a modern twist! Tasty food, Live Music, Dim Lights, Good Alcohol, it’s the place to be! Visit this pub/restaurant for a quiet meal with your friends or head over for a night of dancing and good music, this place offers you the best of both worlds!
Their Happy Hours are active everyday of the week till 6th December, making it a November to remember! You can go grab a drink and have a chill time, isn’t that what life is about? Make sure to visit Brooks 37 Kitchen and Bar in Brookefields, Whitefield, Bangalore the below timings and have a drink for us as well!
Monday – 12 PM to 12 AM
Tuesday to Thursday – 12 PM to 7 PM
Friday to Sunday – 12 PM to 6 PM.
Pro-Tip
Their a la carte has scrumptious food as well so ensure that you try out their cuisine! We recommend the ‘Chicken Stroganoff with Herbed Pilaf’ and the ‘Wood Fired Pizzas’. Filling and to the point, not to mention deliciousness at its best! End the night on a sweet note by trying out their ‘Churros With Dark Chocolate Ganache’!
Get the best of both good food and happy hours only at Brooks 37 Kitchen and Bar making everyday a happy day! Go check them out on Facebook and Instagram for more information! You can even check out their website or give them a call on 099000 70002 for reservations.
