It Is Raining Happy Hours At These Places In Indiranagar

This old school rooftop restobar in Indiranagar with its happy hour menu gives us enough reasons to say "Been There Done That". Been There Done That is just above BFlat and is known for its swanky decor, fatty baos, and pizzas, still keeping the Highnote days alive. The happy hours here range from 1+1 on cocktails and whiskey and spirits and special prices on beers and wines (Red and White). Get a glass of Kingfisher Premium at INR 99 and Jacob's Creek Wine at INR 390. From Mondays to Thursdays the happy hours start from 12 noon to 8 PM and Fridays and Saturdays it is from 12 noon to 7 PM. More reasons to pre-game before hitting a gig at BFlat.