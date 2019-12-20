Stock Up On Nut Butters, Organic Produce And Trail Mixes From This Organic Store In Indiranagar

A visit to HappyHealthyMe will sort you out with healthy alternatives to snacking and food with organic products that are ethically sourced. Get delicious vegan alternatives, personal care products and so much more, making you happy and healthy, inside and out! The store is centrally located, and pretty easy to find as it is just off 12th Main. HappyHealthyMe only stocks its in-house brand that is locally sourced and curated. It’s definitely a place to pick up speciality foods and unconventional food additives like spirulina and, as well as chia seeds, Indian superfoods like amla and ashwagandha. If you’re craving something a little more conventional, head to their vegan butter aisle — samples of peanut butter (crunchy, smooth and unsalted), almond butter, sunflower seed, and coconut butter await. If you’re looking to grab some of their organic fruits and veggies, you’d best head there in the morning because they’re almost entirely sold out by the evening.

Shifting towards healthier breakfast options? Check out their signature blends like brown rice dosa mix, oats and brown rice idli mix, breakfast porridge and fit supergreens among others starting at INR 130. Stock up on superfoods like moringa powder, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and muskmelon seeds starting at INR 190. They even sell mango jams, granola bars and ragi malt making your meals healthy and tasty. Shop for sweeteners ranging from sugar to liquid jaggery at the store. Switch to healthy snacking with trail mixes, puffed wheat, channa jhor, and multigrain mix. They also sell oils ranging from cold-pressed coconut oil to cold-pressed sunflower oil as well as organic ghee.