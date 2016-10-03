In its brand new avatar, Harry’s Bar + Cafe boozy cocktails and bar food make it an ideal spot for a night out on the town or even a relaxed lunch.
Innovative Cocktails And Delicious Bar Eats Make Harry's Bar + Cafe A Winner
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Sip On
Vanilla & Pineapple Cosmo, Blood On The Rooftop
Chow Down
Pattaya Beach Fish Fingers, Black Pepper Chicken Tikka, Grilled Tenderloin Chilli Fry, Peppered Tenderloin Steak
Winning For
The massive space, the {welcome} experiments on classic cocktails, and the bar food that’s done just right.
Lowdown On The Ambience
After taking over the space that was once Spaghetti Kitchen, Harry’s Bar + Cafe has now been divided into three sections. The non-smokers can perch on high bar stools or occupy cosy booths. In the smoking section, there are comfy beds to sprawl out on and also swinging chairs. The third bit is reserved for private parties {a work in progress though}.
Twist In The Cocktail
The Vanilla & Pineapple Cosmo is an off-white concoction that comes with a good hit of star anise and ginger. So, the sweetness of the pineapple and the vanilla is countered by the spices. The Blood On The Rooftop features four spirits that come topped with a splash of red wine. When the wine mingles with the rest of the booze it looks a lot like when blood meets water.
Tikkas & Tenderloin
We started off with the crunchy Pattaya Beach Fish Fingers tossed in soy sauce, garlic, and spring onions. The Black Pepper Chicken Tikka too delivered what it promised — slightly charred bits of juicy meat sprinkled with pepper. We loved the Grilled Tenderloin Chilli Fry — stir-fried with oyster sauce and just the right amount of chilli.
Raise The Steaks
The Fish & Chips that came as part of our main course was a so-so affair. The chips {French fries} were faultless. However, the batter-fried fish had way too much grease on it for our liking. With the Peppered Tenderloin Steak, we welcomed the generous portion of creamy mashed potato that came along with it. The hunk of meat was grilled to our liking and the pepper sauce fit in perfectly.
So We're Thinking...
Their cocktails definitely deserve a try. And the menu has enough pleasing options to keep satiated through your booze-filled outing. The massive space also means that you might still be able to a snag a spot on a busy night.
