Innovative Cocktails And Delicious Bar Eats Make Harry's Bar + Cafe A Winner

The Fish & Chips that came as part of our main course was a so-so affair. The chips {French fries} were faultless. However, the batter-fried fish had way too much grease on it for our liking. With the Peppered Tenderloin Steak, we welcomed the generous portion of creamy mashed potato that came along with it. The hunk of meat was grilled to our liking and the pepper sauce fit in perfectly.