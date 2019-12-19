This Home Linens Store In Rajajinagar Will Have You Travelling All The Way There

Haryana Handloom Kemp in Rajajinagar is a gold mine when it comes to bed linens and rugs. Don’t be fooled by the tiny size and unkempt state of the store. Look closely and you’ll realise it’s got some great collections. From bedsheets and blankets to cushions and mattresses, this will become your haunt (even if you have to travel all the way here). In curtains, they have floral designs and quirky patterns in sombre colours that will look great with any furniture. In bedsheets, they have cotton fabrics which are great for the summer. Keep an eye out for ones with ethnic motifs and kalamkari designs that will tempt you to sleep early.

When it comes to blankets, they have thick rugs made of wool which are great for winters along with thinner blankets. Their carpets are the traditional ones you usually see at emporiums but are sold at a much cheaper rate. Pick up one of these and add festivity to your otherwise regular life. Rugs and mats here are available for outside the main door, bathroom and balconies. All this and more starting at INR 50, why wouldn’t you want to check this out?

