Love Handlooms? Shop For Ikat Dresses, Tops And Skirts At This Studio

HastaVarna celebrates artisans from different parts of the country, and so every piece of clothing you see in the studio is carefully handmade and sourced directly from the weavers. Whether it's handloom skater dresses, designer kurtis, skirts or patiala sets, we love that their pieces not only reflect a simple aesthetic but are also pretty versatile in their function and so comfortable to wear.

One particular pochampalli ikat midi dress in cobalt blue (priced at INR 2,250) won us over, but you'll also find kalamkari, ikat and cotton skater dresses to choose from. If you're looking for kurtis, they have a range of comfy designer wear in chikankari, pochampalli and ikats that will help you beat the heat. For comfy bottoms, check out their collection of hand-embroidered skirts, printed palazzo pants and handpainted long skirts, perfect for the current weather. Pair these with any of their tops - ikat crop tops, cotton peplum tops or flowy handloom tops, and you're all set for the summer!