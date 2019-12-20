Order Your Favourite North Indian Dish From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Hatti Punjab Di

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

998-N, Ground Floor, Opp. HDFC Bank, 1st Main Road, 1st Block, Koramangla, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Hatti Punjab Di: Recently ordered food from this joint, and here is the review for the dishes I had ordered: * Malai paneer tikka: it was awesome with some of the finest and softest paneer chunks with malai/cream around * Gobhi Manchurian dry: the perfect way of making it with a sweet and tangy taste and crispy Manchurian * Pindi channa: though little dry but perfectly cooked chana with the right amount of spice and tanginess that one gets in Punjabi chole. * Kadi pakoda: one of my fav dish, well-cooked, thick, could have been little tangier. Overall a great Saturday night dinner with starters and dishes Here is my overall rating: Food: 5/5 Packaging: 5/5 Delivery: 6/5(delivered before time) Hygiene: 5/5

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Fast Food Restaurants

Hatti Punjab Di

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

998-N, Ground Floor, Opp. HDFC Bank, 1st Main Road, 1st Block, Koramangla, Bengaluru

image-map-default