Have A Dreamy Dinner At India's First Fly Dining Outlet In The City

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Fly Dining

Nagawara, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House Of Life, Near Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We all love exploring new places to dine at, be it for a new cuisine or a new experience, and Fly Dining is the icing on the cake we need right now. Imagine sitting 180 ft above the ground (I know, I can feel the butterflies in my stomach too) enjoying the beautiful view of the city in tranquillity and gorging on some good food with great company. That too above a lake, this restaurant making all our dreams come true. Fly Dining is offering to lift you up in the air, above the Nagawara lake, near Hebbal for an hour-long meal. The sky dining experience is already available in 45 countries and has now finally come to India. The crane structure can accommodate 22 diners and 4 serves at once and commences at 5 pm. The diners are expected to pre-book and arrive 15 minutes in advance. Prices: Mocktails - INR 3,999 Dinner - INR 6,999 Additional INR 1,000 on weekends So whether it's a romantic dinner or a family outing, now you can feel on top of the world by booking slots for this exciting and adventurous experience.

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Bae.

Fine Dining

Fly Dining

Nagawara, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House Of Life, Near Manyata Tech Park, Nagawara, Bengaluru

image-map-default