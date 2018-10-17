Have A Dreamy Dinner At India's First Fly Dining Outlet In The City

We all love exploring new places to dine at, be it for a new cuisine or a new experience, and Fly Dining is the icing on the cake we need right now. Imagine sitting 180 ft above the ground (I know, I can feel the butterflies in my stomach too) enjoying the beautiful view of the city in tranquillity and gorging on some good food with great company. That too above a lake, this restaurant making all our dreams come true. Fly Dining is offering to lift you up in the air, above the Nagawara lake, near Hebbal for an hour-long meal. The sky dining experience is already available in 45 countries and has now finally come to India. The crane structure can accommodate 22 diners and 4 serves at once and commences at 5 pm. The diners are expected to pre-book and arrive 15 minutes in advance. Prices: Mocktails - INR 3,999 Dinner - INR 6,999 Additional INR 1,000 on weekends So whether it's a romantic dinner or a family outing, now you can feel on top of the world by booking slots for this exciting and adventurous experience.