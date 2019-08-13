Have The Best Tawa Phulka In Town At This Century-Old Food Chain!

B Bhagat Tarachand is a well-known food chain in Mumbai, they have started in a couple of places in Banglore a 123 years old experience. This place recently opened and serves amazingly delicious food. A paradise for vegetarian and Jain foodie in town. They serve the best tawa phulka in town I can bet on, so soft and crispy joy you never stop eating. They have papad churi which is unique which you won’t get at most of the places in Banglore. They serve from pav bhaji to Punjabi, Chinese, continent and list goes on. Their masala chhas is must try.