B Bhagat Tarachand is a well-known food chain in Mumbai, they have started in a couple of places in Banglore a 123 years old experience. This place recently opened and serves amazingly delicious food. A paradise for vegetarian and Jain foodie in town. They serve the best tawa phulka in town I can bet on, so soft and crispy joy you never stop eating. They have papad churi which is unique which you won’t get at most of the places in Banglore. They serve from pav bhaji to Punjabi, Chinese, continent and list goes on. Their masala chhas is must try.
Have The Best Tawa Phulka In Town At This Century-Old Food Chain!
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They should provide parking space as well, which is not available for four-wheelers.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
