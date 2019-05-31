Amidst all the traffic and noise, Loft is a place I always passed by! And I finally got to visit it! Perks : - Indoor Outdoor seating - Good parking space available - Multiple Stand-Up comedy & other activities held every week or so. - Board games & mini-library - All sorts of cosy corners to choose, from bean bags to sofas to chairs! - AMAAAAZING FOOOD! Must try : Their Freak shakes, Pizza Sticks Poutine.
Have You Been To This Hidden Cafe In Kormangala?
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service was a tad bit slow, but I still had no complaints as it was a weekend and it's totally understandable!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family
