Have You Been To This Hidden Cafe In Kormangala?

Amidst all the traffic and noise, Loft is a place I always passed by! And I finally got to visit it! Perks : - Indoor Outdoor seating - Good parking space available - Multiple Stand-Up comedy & other activities held every week or so. - Board games & mini-library - All sorts of cosy corners to choose, from bean bags to sofas to chairs! - AMAAAAZING FOOOD! Must try : Their Freak shakes, Pizza Sticks Poutine.