Have You Been To This Hidden Cafe In Kormangala?

Cafes

Zee5 Loft

Koramangala, Bengaluru
436-A, 18th Main, 80 Feet Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Amidst all the traffic and noise, Loft is a place I always passed by! And I finally got to visit it! Perks : - Indoor Outdoor seating - Good parking space available - Multiple Stand-Up comedy & other activities held every week or so. - Board games & mini-library - All sorts of cosy corners to choose, from bean bags to sofas to chairs! - AMAAAAZING FOOOD! Must try : Their Freak shakes, Pizza Sticks Poutine.

What Could Be Better?

Service was a tad bit slow, but I still had no complaints as it was a weekend and it's totally understandable!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family

