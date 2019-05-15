The Stunning Brewery In Bangalore Has To Be Explored Right Away

The perfect setting at The Bier Library for an Al Fresco meal along with 6 craft beers to choose from, this place is perfect for that group hangout or a date with your loved one. On cloudy evenings you can choose to sit upstairs, however, my choice will remain downstairs near the pool and the bar! The service is awesome and the onion rings and cheese poppers just shouldn't be missed. Do try their 21-inch Pizzas. Also - did I mention they have Charcoal Pizza too? :)