Head Out To Spice Terrace For A Spicy Twist With Their Newly Launched Menu

Tired of eating out? Bored with the global cuisine this city offers in abundance? Head to Spice Terrace, JW Marriott to experience the true ethos of North India also known as "Ghar Ka Khanna". Located in the CBD, with a breezy and scenic outdoor seating, along with the pool, is just the perfect ambience to unwind. It has introduced a new menu, that takes you on a flavourful journey across the local and regional cuisine of the north, with the expertise of the new chef Ishant Khanna. The menu stays true to the gastronomical essence of the region. The palak makai ki Raab has its origins in Rajasthan. The Indian version of the soup, is curd based, with a hint of tanginess and is very consistent, and perfect on your palate. The appetizers were delectable. The Afghani murgh, in which the chicken morsels marinated in curd, cheese and black pepper, melted in the mouth. The sarson Mahi tikka, fish marinated in curd and mustard and cooked in tandoor. The masala chownk ki tikka, deeply fried potato gallots in green peas and cheese was flavour full with the perfect blend of spices. For the main course, we had paneer Katta pyaaz, which had freshly cut paneer in pickled onion and tomato curry. Kumbh makai lehsooni palak, this was garlic tempered spinach base with clarified butter, mushroom and sweet corn. The mushroom and corn were in a perfect combination, without diluting the taste of spinach. Nashila dhunger laal Maas, the sliced lamb was very juicy with mathani chillies, smoked with rum. Murgh butter masala, tandoor roasted chicken, in rich tomato gravy. The best was the Dal Makhani, which won all our hearts. Awadhi gosht biryani, it had the perfect amalgamation of taste and aroma, the layers of spice and herbs with marinated lamb cooked in saffron rice was regal. Last but not the least, for dessert, we had kulfi falooda with a rich spread of Kohya in frozen saffron milk and vermicelli and shaad- e - Jaam, in which the jamun was stuffed with nuts in honey syrup which was heavenly! The overall experience of the new menu was relishable, with the traditions of various cultures bought together by scrumptious servings and love of the chef and staff.