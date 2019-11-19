Treat Yourself To Scrumptious Italian Sunday Brunch At Via Milano!

Looking for scrumptious Italian Sunday Brunch? head straight to Via Milano at Sarjapur Road. Located at the prime location after Decathlon on Sarjapur, serves you some of the finest Sunday brunch options with a widespread. Highlighting food: Started with a very refreshing "Mint & Ginger Lemonade" mocktail with chunks of ginger giving a great taste & required tinge Among starters, 1. Tried, "Bollywood Pizza", a perfectly baked pizza with a thin crust with lots of exotic veggies. This pizza was just awesome 2. By far best, watermelon salad with Feta cheese, refreshing, i can have tonnes of its servings 3. Falafel with hummus - an absolute delight 4. Jalapeno cheese balls - just yum 5. Best: Rotoli de pepperoni alla Griglia(bell pepper stuffed with goat cheese) 6. Assorted Bruschetta with bell pepper Among the main course, let me tell you, by far the best White Sauce Pasta I had. I also tasted Red Sauce but white one just took my heart away. Also tried their refreshing and well-cooked herb rice with Veg Casserole, they tasted good Now my best and favourite part, best Tiramisu I had so far, fresh and melted in the mouth. Best Blueberry cheesecake, can't get enough of it. Also the Pineapple pastry was damn good. All in all, a must-visit place if you have a love for Italian food, this place comes with friendly staff, great service with great ambience giving you a good Italian Cafe based setup.