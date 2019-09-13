This 90's Themed Cafe In Indiranagar Offers Some Amazing Finger Food

Bob's Bar: A 90's concept place with every tiny detail being made sure to be perfectly accurate for the ones who miss being in the '90s. So as you enter you completely get the concept behind the whole idea of this place from its flooring to the switches also the songs give you nostalgia which is being played here. I completely loved the place being a vegetarian got the following for the starters -Pepper Paneer Crust: Paneer being perfectly marinated with paneer and grilled to a perfection -Jackfruit Masala: Never had a better version of jackfruit than the one here it's so good I ended up ordering it twice it's the best -Anna's Sundal: Ever had sundal in a better place than temple or home here u get something the same as u ever like it -Raw Banana Cutlet: Not a fan of this so have nothing much to write about it For desserts, -Filter Coffee Cheesecake: So this flavoured cheesecake is yummy. It is so delicious and nice