Cafe Rustico at brigade is quite a fancy one. Loved the ambience, pretty chill. It has a capacity of around 50-60 people and the best part is they have Herbal hookah, which sounds cool right. But it's worth trying too. Loved the mentos flavour in it. Food was average. Nothing fancy about it. Music was pretty good. The crowd was young and good. Service really good. The staff is very courteous and helpful. In desserts, we tried fried ice-cream ... And it was amazing. In drinks, I would suggest you try Rustico special drink which was like must have.... Overall a good place to hangout
Cafe Rustico: A Pretty Cafe With Scrumptious Food & Great Music
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Taste and especially garlic bread
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae.
