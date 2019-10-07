Head Out For An Hearty Brunch At Melange!

Being one of the most amazing and enormous Sunday brunch spread in the city, this has to be on your to-do list in Bangalore. Everything from their drinks- Mojitos, Cocktails, Milkshakes, fresh juices, Cold coffee to food- Breads and dips, hummus and wasabi, sushi and pizzas, naan & nalli nihari to Handi Biryanis, Cakes to Yoghurt, rose sandesh to custard. Everything is absolutely amazing at Melange in Radisson blu. So, to relish some delicious food and sip on some refreshing drinks; all of it curated and put up by the best of chefs in the city, head to Radisson Blu Bengaluru this weekend with your loved ones and you will not regret it! Special Recommendations: 1. Multigrain Bread With Oregano & red chilli flakes infused 2. Marinated Olives & Hummus dip with tomato salsa for salad platter 3. Cheese Dynamites with Ricotta & Cheddar Cheese 4. Nalli Nihari Curry with Butter Naan 5. Paneer Butter Masala with Steamed Rice 6. Blueberry Confit Cheesecake 7. Rose Flavoured Sandesh 8. Green Apple & Vanilla Pannacotta 9. Guava Chilli Mocktail 10. Caesar Salad Jar It was truly an enthralling dining experience and a special mention to the team working so hard to give everyone checking in a memorable experience!