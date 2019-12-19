Head Out To This Cafe In Sarjapur For Their Sinful Ice-Cream Rolls

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

CreamVilla

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SGR Complex, G-12, 19/9, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

These ice cream rolls were on my list for a really long time. I got to know about this cafe which is about 20 steps from my home. I have been visiting CreamVilla since it opened. Trust me the ice-cream rolls are just out of this world and it's fun to watch ice - cream getting made before you and for you! I recently tried the mixed sauce pasta here and I never thought it would be so wonderful, another level altogether. They have such cosy corners with bean bags, board games and books. Perfect to enjoy a Sunday afternoon with your bunch of crazies.

What Could Be Better?

Would be better if we could place the order on our table itself:(

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Kids

Dessert Parlours

CreamVilla

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SGR Complex, G-12, 19/9, Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default