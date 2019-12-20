Head Over to Desi Vdesi for the Most Vegetarian-Friendly Menu

Casual Dining

Desi Vdesi

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Triump Tower, 48, Church Street, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

With paranthas, momos, burgers, pastas and lassi on its menu, Desi Vdesi gives vegetarians quite a bit to choose from. A step ahead of your usual 'darshini' joints, this 100% pure veg restaurant serves you vegetarian food in more than one cuisine.

What Could Be Better?

As the name suggests, all their items have an Indian twist. So don't expect to get a traditional Sicilian sauce with your pasta.

What's My Pro Tip?

Let them know if you want them to tone down the spice or turn up the heat. They will gladly oblige.

Anything Else?

A meal for two will cost you around INR 200, so go all out and fill up that belly.

