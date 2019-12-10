KA 01 Rooftop Bar is an amazing bar to be. They have theme based drinks and fresh food. Named after various regions in Bangalore, that definitely makes your want to order more. The menu is just amazing and have lots and lots of options on it. The food is super fresh and the starters are definitely worth trying. So, what are you waiting for? head here right now!
Head Over To This Rooftop Bar For Amazing Drinks & Fab Food!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Wi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae, Big Group
