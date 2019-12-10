Head Over To This Rooftop Bar For Amazing Drinks & Fab Food!

KA.01 - Ibis Bengaluru

Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru
KA 01 Rooftop Bar is an amazing bar to be. They have theme based drinks and fresh food. Named after various regions in Bangalore, that definitely makes your want to order more. The menu is just amazing and have lots and lots of options on it. The food is super fresh and the starters are definitely worth trying. So, what are you waiting for? head here right now!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Bae, Big Group

