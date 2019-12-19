Head Over To This Hidden Gem In Jp Nagar For The Moistest Pastries In Town!

Mayura The Cake Shop: A very simple and pocket-friendly cafe on the 15th Crossroad, outer ring road in JP Nagar 6th phase. The decoration and the ambience is not at all fancy but they are surely pretty fancy and serious about their baking. As soon as you enter, you're greeted with a nice warm smell of baked cakes which will soothe your soul. With such a colourful display of pastries at pretty affordable rates, you'll be spoiled for choices. I tried the white forest and the black forest pastries and I was swooped off. The pastries were perfectly moist and spongy with a right balance of cream and that too just for ₹30!!! Apart from the baked goodies they even have an amazing collection of luxurious chocolates. Lindt 70 %, 80% even 90% dark chocolate, Hershey's Kisses and Ferrero Rocher are few to name.