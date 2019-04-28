Head To Ambrosia To Relish On Some Yummy Vegetarian Food!

Casual Dining

Ambrosia

RajaRajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15/3-A, Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place has a mind-blowing ambience, open space with a lot of tables set under the trees. It is one of the best places to have lunch or dinner in a peaceful environment. They serve Italian, Mexican, Continental and more. Do not miss their huge range of pasta, pizza and wine. Last but not the least end with a scrumptious dessert. Highly recommend Ambrosia!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

