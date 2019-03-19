Hit Up Arena For A Dazzling Blend Of Architecture & Gastronomy!

As you drive to Indira Nagar, it's almost impossible to miss the new kid on the block. The spectacular pyramid shaped microbrewery has made a grand entry into Bangalore's pub scene. It has an array of architecture, gastronomy and mixology on offer. The pyramid draws inspiration from the Louvre pyramid and towers through the defence colony. It has 3 levels, with the entry through the second level, this level has a fine dine seating and a bar counter that is eclectic and art deco themed. The first level is a casual dining space that resembles a funky cafe with an electric vibe. This level also houses their brewery. The third level has 3 private pods, that can accommodate about 15members each. It also has a zone for performances and a dance floor that will get you grooving. The interiors are glossy and yet very elegant. The double height roof with a black and white combination with flashy lights is sure to leave you feeling mesmerized. They have a great range of signature cocktails, that are very well thought of and unique. Apple pie, which is the deconstructed version of the dessert, with caramelised apple slices is vodka-based and a must try. Popcorn, homemade popcorn fat washed J&B whiskey blended to perfection without diluting the flavours. Love me or leave me, is gin-based with the freshness of lime, herbs, carrots and cucumber. Food served is global with an emphasis on pan Asian. They have a live sushi counter and full-fledged sushi and dim sum unlimited meal. The tempura vegetable sushi and the non-veg sushi were on point and are an absolute try here. We liked their spicy spinach, corn and cheese dim sum. The baked mud crabs were everyone's favourite, it had stuffed crab meat with mild spices, topped with cheese and was succulent. The mushroom croquettes just melted in the mouth. For the main course, we tried the Thai green curry with jasmine rice, was delicious and had the right coconut flavour. The sliced roast lamb in Korean chilli sauce was a relish. For dessert, we tried the Belgian chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream, and the Paris Brest with mousse with rich hazelnut cream was sinful. Overall Arena Brewkitchen is a great experience and definitely a visual treat!