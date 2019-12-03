If you are on mg road shopping and crave for some Chinese food head to the green onion on residency road and you will be thrilled with their amazing food. Pretty busy on weekends and you will have to wait for some time. You get everything from momos to noodles. Their chicken lollipop with gravy is one of the best dishes! You will have 3 accompaniments including chilli sauce, Soya sauce and pickled chillies. This place is small and can accommodate almost 50 pax.
Head To Green Onion For Amazing Chinese Food At An Affordable Price
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Everything is managed well here!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
