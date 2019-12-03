Head To Green Onion For Amazing Chinese Food At An Affordable Price

If you are on mg road shopping and crave for some Chinese food head to the green onion on residency road and you will be thrilled with their amazing food. Pretty busy on weekends and you will have to wait for some time. You get everything from momos to noodles. Their chicken lollipop with gravy is one of the best dishes! You will have 3 accompaniments including chilli sauce, Soya sauce and pickled chillies. This place is small and can accommodate almost 50 pax.