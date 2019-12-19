Formerly known as Peppermill Bistro (it shut down and now has been renovated and converted), Kargeens is now open and has the same food menu. I love the coffee they serve here. I have tried the cafe mocha, hot chocolate, and cappuccino. Not just coffee, they have a variety of quick bites on the menu. Take your pick, and you won't be disappointed.
Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Nearest Metro Station: Yeshwantpur
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Nearest Metro Station: Yeshwantpur
Comments (0)