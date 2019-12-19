Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites

Cafes

Kargeens

New BEL Road, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

19, Above Reliance Digital, Jaladarshini Layout, New BEL Road, Bangalore

What Makes It Awesome?

Formerly known as Peppermill Bistro (it shut down and now has been renovated and converted), Kargeens is now open and has the same food menu. I love the coffee they serve here. I have tried the cafe mocha, hot chocolate, and cappuccino. Not just coffee, they have a variety of quick bites on the menu. Take your pick, and you won't be disappointed.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

