Head To Nara Thai In Bangkok For A Fantastic Experience!

Located in the Central World mall, you can't miss out on dining at Nara Thai restaurant. This chain of restaurants is spread across the world. So, when in Bangkok you have to visit this place. The interiors are spectacular. And the view from here is simply gorgeous. As the name suggests, this restaurant serves authentic Thai cuisine. But, the best part is that if you're a vegetarian, they have a special menu with a whole lot of options. Therefore, vegetarians fret not! In these delicacies, they don't put fish sauce or oyster sauce, and yet the outcome is brilliant. I highly recommend ordering their Papaya Salad, Pad Thai Noodles and Stir Fried Chicken in Chilli and Basil. It's a fancy restaurant and one which leaves an everlasting impact on you!