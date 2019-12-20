This Greek Style Restaurant In Ashok Nagar Is Just The Place For Anniversaries And Dates!

If you’re looking to pamper yourself and spend quality time with bae, don’t think twice about heading to Olive Bar And Garden. With a gorgeous Greek vibe (with a white and blue theme), this is a great place to celebrate important occasions. Located in Ashok Nagar, make sure to book a table in advance. For vegetarians, we suggest the Goat Cheese and Spinach Pizza, Veg Quiche and Pasta. Non-Vegetarians, the Slow-Roasted Salmon, Chicken Roulade and Pan Seared Sea Bass are definitely dishes to try out!

The wines and cocktails are to die for so if you’re in the mood to get your spirits high, then we suggest you try them. The Prawns in Garlic Sauce and Shank of Lamb are dishes come highly recommended. In desserts, you’ve got to try Tiramisu and Baked Cheesecake. Keep in mind that it is slightly expensive (costs INR 1,800 for two people). If you prefer mocktails, be sure to check out the Virgin Sangria. All in all, you have to tick off Olive Bar And Garden off of your bucket list of places to visit in Bangalore!