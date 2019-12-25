In this chilly weather, it’s almost impossible to resist some juicy kebabs, right? At LBB, we resonate with the love for Kebabs and here with an early Christmas present. Head to Sheeshkebab and get 25% off on their menu from 1 PM to 7 PM from December 10 to December 25. Valid exclusively for LBB users, enjoy a satisfying lunch at INR 560 (it usually costs around INR 700) once the discount is applied. Avail this limited period discount and indulge in those authentic Persian flavours with juicy kebabs for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians at Sheeshkebab.
Head To Sheeshkebab, Frazer Town To Get 25% Off On Their Menu From 1 PM To 7 PM
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
Sheeshkebab is a Persian restaurant in Frazer Town that serves authentic Persian kebabs along with some delicious biryani to satisfy the meat lover in you.
Make a note
Register here and get a unique discount coupon that you can avail at Sheesh Kebab. The offer is valid from 1 PM and 7 PM.
Price
