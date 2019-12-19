Head To Smokehouse Deli 2.0 For An All New Version Of Our Favourite European Cafe!

Every detail in the food and ambience draws inspiration from the plush surroundings of Whitefield. The concept of the place is ‘Show The Love’, which is reflected by the brand’s dedication to the wholesomeness of farm-to-fork, their vast organic and seasonal menu, and 2500 square feet space. The interiors of the place are outlined in warm accent colours that beautifully contrast with the gentle wood tones. You will get the feeling of being seated in a cafe on the streets of Europe, thanks to the restaurant’s round tables and chairs that are surrounded by foliage!

