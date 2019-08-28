Head To The Arts Village And Walk Out With A New Skill

If you are looking to pick up a new skill during the weekend, The Arts Village is perfect for you. Located just off St.Marks Road opposite to the Bowring Institute, it has three colonial-style villas dedicated to yoga, dance, and the arts. The spacious and naturally-lit rooms provide a great ambience for learning and if you need a breather, just head to their little, but beautiful garden. Book a session with professional instructors at 'Surya', their yoga studio to learn a few Asanas or in general, enhance your Chi. Or if you have toddlers and want to make better use of all their enthusiasm and energy, The 'Rainbow Villa' is dedicated to various programs for little children. I attended a workshop at 'Luxe Spaces', their third studio for a Workshop on Lotus Pichwai Painting conducted by Iteeha. Pichwai is a traditional art form of Rajasthan usually done using natural colours that give the paintings a warm and endearing feel. The Art Village provides a space for various artists and brands to collaborate and connect with people. From folk art like Gond and Madhubani paintings to contemporary dance forms you can choose any event based on their schedule. All you have to do is call or email them to know the upcoming events. They also have product launches and other special events, if you like to check them out. Just follow their Facebook page or their website for details.