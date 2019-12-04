Head Over To This Cafe For A Delicious Burgers, Pastas & More!

Clean Slate Cafe: The next time you are in Malleswaram, head to this cute little cafe nestled inside a quiet road. This place is super cosy and intimate filled with fun things such as books, games, plants, and quirky art decor. The cafe is quite small and very casual. Since it is located a little off the main road, it is usually not so crowded, which makes the place all the more intimate and relaxing. Clean Slate Cafe: You may place your order with the lady who sits near the counter. It takes a little longer to get the food ready but it is worth it. Do try their burgers as they are extremely delicious. The price is a little on the higher side but it is worth the value If you are looking for good food and a mellow environ, this cafe is where you should be. Must-Have: Veg patty burger, Popeye pasta, and a steaming cup of masala chai