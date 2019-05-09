Head To This Classy And Elegant Restaurant For A Great Dining Experience

Arena is a gorgeous place in the shape of a pyramid. The interior is extremely classy and exceptionally designed. They have 3 levels, with the lower one being more of chilled out type and as you go up they have beautifully laid out tables and chairs. The last level is mainly for big groups and parties. They have some lovely cocktails and we tried a couple of them like the popcorn which is a whiskey-based cocktail with caramelised popcorn, apple pie- a cocktail made with apple and cinnamon and that was really good. Another one is the gin-based cucumber cocktail with pickled carrots that was absolutely refreshing. Coming to the food they have a huge menu out of which we had the tempura vegetable sushi, a non veg sushi that was suggested by the waiter, corn and spinach dim sum, chicken sui mai, smoked garlic and caramelised onion tart, crab cake, vegetable Thai green curry and sliced roasted lamb in Korean chilli sauce and all of them were really delicious. Do not miss trying out the dessert. Belgian chocolate fondant with vanilla ice cream and sea salt baked figs was heavenly!! The strawberry dessert was also a good one especially the mousse as it was so creamy, smooth and fresh. We had a great lunch with Arena and I'm definitely going back for more.