When In Coorg, Head To This Cute Little Cafe For Some Amazing Food

Casual Dining

Raintree Restaurants

Madikeri, Karnataka
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

13/41, Behind Town Hall, Pension Lane, Madikeri, Karnataka

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Raintree Restaurant is like a house turned into a restaurant and is very nicely done, the owner and the staff both are very courteous. You will be in love when you enter this place, a little bit expensive but the food is really good. It's a hidden gem for north Indian food in Coorg. I tried burnt Garlic Fried Rice with Veg Balls Manchurian and it was really nice. And the Manchow soup too was good. Apart from this, I had Dal fry with chapati and it was just like homemade Dal. A must try in Coorg.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

