When In Coorg, Head To This Cute Little Cafe For Some Amazing Food

Raintree Restaurant is like a house turned into a restaurant and is very nicely done, the owner and the staff both are very courteous. You will be in love when you enter this place, a little bit expensive but the food is really good. It's a hidden gem for north Indian food in Coorg. I tried burnt Garlic Fried Rice with Veg Balls Manchurian and it was really nice. And the Manchow soup too was good. Apart from this, I had Dal fry with chapati and it was just like homemade Dal. A must try in Coorg.