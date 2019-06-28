The first impression you get when you enter this place is its huge seating and greenery. Located on 2 floors, the ground floor is more happening and from the 1st floor, you can experience Bangalore awesome weather and scenery. Coming to the food I had Chilli Babycorn, Dahi Ke Kebab and Paneer Tikka in starters. The best thing which I liked here was the mocktail I had which was Blue Rainbow and the Nutella Baklava is a must try. Head to Stories during the world cup season especially if you want to enjoy some time with friends.
You Definitely Can't Miss Out This Greenest Brewery In BTM
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae.
Also On Stories - The Brew Chapter
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road
Comments (0)