You Definitely Can't Miss Out This Greenest Brewery In BTM

Breweries

Stories - The Brew Chapter

BTM layout, Bengaluru
4.4
348/1/2, 29th Main Road, 2nd Stage, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The first impression you get when you enter this place is its huge seating and greenery. Located on 2 floors, the ground floor is more happening and from the 1st floor, you can experience Bangalore awesome weather and scenery. Coming to the food I had Chilli Babycorn, Dahi Ke Kebab and Paneer Tikka in starters. The best thing which I liked here was the mocktail I had which was Blue Rainbow and the Nutella Baklava is a must try. Head to Stories during the world cup season especially if you want to enjoy some time with friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

