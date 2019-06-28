You Definitely Can't Miss Out This Greenest Brewery In BTM

The first impression you get when you enter this place is its huge seating and greenery. Located on 2 floors, the ground floor is more happening and from the 1st floor, you can experience Bangalore awesome weather and scenery. Coming to the food I had Chilli Babycorn, Dahi Ke Kebab and Paneer Tikka in starters. The best thing which I liked here was the mocktail I had which was Blue Rainbow and the Nutella Baklava is a must try. Head to Stories during the world cup season especially if you want to enjoy some time with friends.