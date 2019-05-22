You Will Be In Love With This Hobbit Themed Cafe In Bangalore

This place in Koramangala is a very cute cafe which has come up in hobbit theme, yes you heard it right. The place is managed by dwarfs and they have amazing ambience is a cinematic representation of lord of rings. Coming to the food the baked momos here are amazing dipped in a very tasty gravy, a must try paan mojito something different from the original mojito, banno kebab which was like Dahi ke kebab and was really awesome. They have the biggest burger in town so you gotta try it, also the rice with teriyaki was also good. And yes the service of the place and the staff is really good.